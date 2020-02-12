Amruta Khanvilkar says THIS about Malang co-star Kunal Kemmu

  1. Home
Actress Amruta Khanvilkar is happy that "Malang" has been receiving love and appreciation of the audience since release. She is also all praise for actor Kunal Kemmu, opposite whom she is paired in the film.
"I love how the secondary cast not only brings their A-game but has been much appreciated as much as the lead cast. People have loved the chemistry between me and Kunal Kemmu. He has surprised everyone with his character, and so did our chemistry! It is amazing to see people watching the film and sending their love on social media," said Amruta.

She revealed how Kunal helped her perform certain stunts. "I had never done action and the entire climax scene required me to fall here and there. I got really scared in the beginning because I didn't want to injure myself. This is when Kunal came to rescue. He taught me how to do it. He's not only a brilliant performer but is also very cooperative. He doesn't shy away from sharing his inputs to make the scene better," she said of her highlight scene in the film where she gets brutally bashed up by Kunal's character.

"Malang" directed by Mohit Suri hit theatres on February 7. The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in major roles.

The romantic action thriller movie has collected Rs 33.20 crore in India in its first five days.

