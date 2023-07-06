Amruta Subhash opens up on how Anurag Kashyap treated her while filming sex scenes for Sacred Games 2

In a recent revelation, actress Amruta Subhash shed light on her experience working with director Anurag Kashyap during the filming of sex scenes for the popular web series Sacred Games 2. The actress, a popular face in the Marathi film industry was seen in a powerful role as RAW agent Kusum Devi Yadav in the second season of the popular Netflix series. Recently she was seen in Lust Stories 2. Now, in a candid interview, the actress opened up about filming sex scenes in front of the camera and how sensitively directors handle it.

Amruta Subhash on shooting for sex scenes in Sacred Games 2

Amruta Subhash was recently seen performing intimate scenes in Lust Stories 2. However, the first time shot intimate scenes in front of the camera was for Sacred Games 2. She recalled her experience during the filming of Sacred Games 2, revealing that Anurag Kashyap, the director, had a conversation with her and the direction team regarding her menstrual cycle. The purpose was to ensure that the shoot for her sex scenes would be scheduled at a time when she felt comfortable. Speaking to Netflix India, Amruta said, "I did my first sex scene with Anurag in Sacred Games 2. There was no question about being a man or a woman. He was extremely sensitive. He called the direction team. He was the one who asked me the question, what are your period dates, so they don’t schedule the sex scenes around that. ‘You will do it during your periods?’ He asked that."

About Sacred Games 2

Sacred Games 2 is a highly acclaimed Indian web series that captivated audiences with its gripping storyline and stellar performances. The second season of the series continued the thrilling narrative of the cat-and-mouse chase between police officer Sartaj Singh, played by Saif Ali Khan, and the notorious gangster Ganesh Gaitonde, portrayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Filled with suspense, intrigue, and complex characters, Sacred Games 2 delved deeper into the dark underbelly of Mumbai's underworld while exploring themes of corruption, power, and destiny.

