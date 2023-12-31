Amruta Subhash recalls shooting domestic violence scene; producer told her ‘when he slaps, TRP goes high’

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Amruta Subhash is an actress who is well-known in the Marathi and Hindi industry for being a part of many TV shows and movies. Very recently, she was seen in Lust Stories 2 which earned her praise from cinephiles. During an interview, the actress recalled doing a scene in a daily soap that disgusted her to the core.

Amruta Subhash recalls being disgusted by a producer’s comment

Lust Stories 2 actress Amruta Subhash was a part of The Film Actors' Roundtable 2023 hosted by Rajeev Masand. During the discussion with other actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kajol, Sanya Malhotra, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Tillotama Shome, the actress went back in time and recalled her experience of shooting for a TV show.

She said that she did a serial in which the character started with something and then her husband started beating her. She elaborated, “But then she’s just taking it in and I’m asking, ‘When is she going to retaliate?’ So, I was not liking. He was coming home drunk and I was removing his shoes and that was working. The TRP was going high.”

What shocked her was that was being liked by the audience. “It was so sad that my producer was telling me that when he slaps you, the TRP goes high so, he’ll slap. I was like ‘No, I can’t take it. Let her also do something’. And that showed me something about our society where the TRP is rising when she is being slapped. So, I was feeling very suffocated and I really wanted to retaliate,” she divulged.

Advertisement

About Amruta Subhash

The National Award winner has many acclaimed movies to her credit including Raman Raghav 2.0, Gully Boy, Ghost Stories, Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, and Dhamaka. She has also sung multiple songs and acted in a number of theatre plays.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Jaane Jaan star Kareena Kapoor calls her OTT stint ‘nerve-racking'; says ‘That's what I felt 24 years ago’