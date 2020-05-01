Amul pays a heartfelt tribute to ‘the great’ Rishi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt loves it
It’s been a day since we lost our legendary romantic hero Rishi Kapoor to the cruel hands of destiny. His death had sent down a wave of grief across the nation and we can’t help but hope that the veteran actress rests in peace after his long battle with cancer. Needless to say, everyone is missing the presence of our dear Chintu Kapoor, be it a celebrity or a common man. In fact, social media is deluged with condolences from across the world and almost everyone has been taking a moment to remember the jovial person that he is.
And now Amul has also paid a tribute to the Amar Akbar Anthony actor in its quintessential and utterly butterly way as it remembered Rishi Kapoor by acknowledging the work of the evergreen actor. It posted a beautiful poster highlighting some the veteran actor’s memorable characters from the movies Amar Akbar Anthony, Sargam, Mera Naam Joker and Bobby. The topical was captioned as, “He was a great and very popular star over many decades!” Interestingly, Alia Bhatt, who has been standing strong with Rishi’s family in his absence, also shared the topical and was all hearts for it.
Take a look at Alia Bhatt's reaction to Amul’s tribute to Rishi Kapoor:
To note, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018 following which he had flown to New York to undergo medical treatment. While he was accompanied by wife Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt frequently visited him there.
Anonymous 34 minutes ago
lol Alia PR.....bas karo bhai!