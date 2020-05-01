Amul pays a heartfelt tribute to ‘the great’ Rishi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt loves it

A day after Rishi Kapoor breathed his last in Mumbai, Amul paid a perfect tribute to the legendary actor in the most special way.

It’s been a day since we lost our legendary romantic hero to the cruel hands of destiny. His death had sent down a wave of grief across the nation and we can’t help but hope that the veteran actress rests in peace after his long battle with cancer. Needless to say, everyone is missing the presence of our dear Chintu Kapoor, be it a celebrity or a common man. In fact, social media is deluged with condolences from across the world and almost everyone has been taking a moment to remember the jovial person that he is.

And now Amul has also paid a tribute to the Amar Akbar Anthony actor in its quintessential and utterly butterly way as it remembered Rishi Kapoor by acknowledging the work of the evergreen actor. It posted a beautiful poster highlighting some the veteran actor’s memorable characters from the movies Amar Akbar Anthony, Sargam, Mera Naam Joker and Bobby. The topical was captioned as, “He was a great and very popular star over many decades!” Interestingly, , who has been standing strong with Rishi’s family in his absence, also shared the topical and was all hearts for it.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's reaction to Amul’s tribute to Rishi Kapoor:

To note, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018 following which he had flown to New York to undergo medical treatment. While he was accompanied by wife , daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son and Alia Bhatt frequently visited him there.

