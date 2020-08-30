  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Amul pays tribute to 'Marvel of an actor' Chadwick Boseman as he passes away after colon cancer battle

Widely known for his role as 'King of Wakanda' in Marvel's Black Panther, Amul India paid a fitting tribute to Chadwick Boseman. Take a look at it below.
42346 reads Mumbai
News,amul ad,Chadwick BosemanAmul pays tribute to 'Marvel of an actor' Chadwick Boseman as he passes away after colon cancer battle.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Chadwick Boseman left millions of hearts broken when his family announced his demise on Saturday, The 'Black Panther' star who was fighting a private colon cancer battle passed away at the age of 43. Widely known for his role as 'King of Wakanda' in Marvel's Black Panther, Chadwick was a trailblazer. Tributes for the actor poured in from all corners including the Hindi film industry. In fact, Amul India who have a topical ad ever other day also paid tribute to the late Chadwick. 

In its black and white tribute, Amul took inspiration from his Black Panther character and showcased his two avatars. The slogan read, "Marvel of an actor," and added: "RIP, King of Wakanda." Chadwick's Black Panther act won hearts all around the world as he portrayed the superhero King T'Challa of the fictional African nation Wakanda. He also created history by becoming the first black superhero to get his own standalone Marvel film. He was set to appear in a sequel to Black Panther due in 2022

The caption of Amul India's post read, "#Amul Topical: Tribute to Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman." Take a look:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Amul Topical: Tribute to Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman

A post shared by Amul - The Taste of India (@amul_india) on

Bollywood stars such as Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, and others took to social media to mourn the loss of the actor. Arjun Kapoor wrote, "U were so graceful & dignified on screen to know u battle cancer for 4 years quietly and work thru it makes me respect you off it as well. Rest well…." 

ALSO READ: Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman passes away: From an aspiring Architect to a blockbuster actor; See facts

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement