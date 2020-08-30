Amul pays tribute to 'Marvel of an actor' Chadwick Boseman as he passes away after colon cancer battle

Widely known for his role as 'King of Wakanda' in Marvel's Black Panther, Amul India paid a fitting tribute to Chadwick Boseman. Take a look at it below.

Chadwick Boseman left millions of hearts broken when his family announced his demise on Saturday, The 'Black Panther' star who was fighting a private colon cancer battle passed away at the age of 43. Widely known for his role as 'King of Wakanda' in Marvel's Black Panther, Chadwick was a trailblazer. Tributes for the actor poured in from all corners including the Hindi film industry. In fact, Amul India who have a topical ad ever other day also paid tribute to the late Chadwick.

In its black and white tribute, Amul took inspiration from his Black Panther character and showcased his two avatars. The slogan read, "Marvel of an actor," and added: "RIP, King of Wakanda." Chadwick's Black Panther act won hearts all around the world as he portrayed the superhero King T'Challa of the fictional African nation Wakanda. He also created history by becoming the first black superhero to get his own standalone Marvel film. He was set to appear in a sequel to Black Panther due in 2022

The caption of Amul India's post read, "#Amul Topical: Tribute to Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman." Take a look:

Bollywood stars such as , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Athiya Shetty, and others took to social media to mourn the loss of the actor. Arjun Kapoor wrote, "U were so graceful & dignified on screen to know u battle cancer for 4 years quietly and work thru it makes me respect you off it as well. Rest well…."

