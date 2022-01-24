Amul's new topical pays tribute to Shah Rukh Khan after he thanks Egyptian fan for helping Indian professor

Amul Topical paid a tribute to Shah Rukh Khan after he thanked his fan from Egypt for helping an Indian professor in need. In its topical tribute, Amul made a caricature of the King of Romance in which he is seen handing out his autographed picture to the caricature of an Indian professor named Ashwini Deshpande. Moreover, Amul incorporated brilliant wordplay involving SRK’s films and the situation at hand. It read, “Pardes mein Swades Ka Effect” It further said, “Amul Superstar’s Real Khana”.

For the unversed, earlier this month, an Indian Economics professor from Ashoka University named Ashwini Deshpande took to Twitter and narrated a sweet gesture made by Shah Rukh Khan’s fan in Egypt. It so happened that Deshpande was unable to transfer some money but the Egyptian travel agent booked her reservations without any advance payment, as she belonged to SRK’s country. She tweeted, "Needed to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt. Was having problems with the transfer. He said: you are from the country of @iamsrk. I trust you. I will make the booking, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn't do this. But anything for @iamsrk. And he did! #SRK is (crown emoji).”

Take a look at Amul’s tribute for SRK:

Later, Deshpande met the agent and even clicked selfies with him. She posted them on her Twitter handle and requested Shah Rukh’s production company, Red Chillies Entertainment to send an autographed picture for the Egyptian fan. She wrote, “My husband & I finally met the man in this story today! I told him about the tsunami of good cheer his story generated. @RedChilliesEnt: he would be delighted with a photo of @iamsrk, autographed in his daughter’s name if possible. Please DM me if this can be arranged, thanks!"

SRK’s team took note of the tweet and sent three photos. Apart from the three photos, the Badshah of Bollywood also wrote the sweetest message for the Egyptian travel agent which read, "Thank you for being kind to my fellow Indian. Very gracious and generous of you. May your kind of good souls multiply.”

