Amy Jackson-Ed Westwick’s first dance post-wedding as Mr and Mrs is nothing less than a dream; WATCH

Just a while back, Singh Is Bliing actress Amy Jackson shared official wedding pictures with her husband, Ed Westwick. The internet has been abuzz with the stunning moments that have emerged from their pre-wedding events. In the meantime, we managed to capture their first romantic dance as a married couple.

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick exchanged their wedding vows at the Amalfi Coast in Italy in the presence of their family and friends. Meanwhile, a video of the newlyweds setting the dance floor ablaze has left fans’ hearts melting. In the viral clip, we can see the much-in-love couple enjoying a romantic dance while surrounded by their loved ones.

In the video, we can see Amy wrapping her arms around Westwick as they swayed to the rhythm of a romantic track. Their sizzling chemistry stole the show as they shared a passionate kiss while setting the dance floor ablaze.

Take a look

Soon after the video surfaced, fans couldn’t stop flooding the comments section with red heart and heart-eye emojis.

Just a while back, the newlyweds Amy and Ed dropped the first pictures from their wedding. The couple made a collaborative post on Instagram to share the news with their fans and followers. The special post was captioned with a romantic note that read, "The journey has just begun" followed by a ring emoji.

The Singh Is Bliing actress looked breathtakingly beautiful in a white gown for her special function. Her wedding outfit had layered detailing on the bottom half and a fitted bodice with a strapless neckline. Her sheer veil was adorned with netted floral design. Meanwhile, Ed looked dapper in a classic black and white pantsuit, which perfectly complemented his wife.

Take a look

Amy and Ed’s pre-wedding functions began on Aug 23 as the couple flew to Italy. Several viral videos and pictures gave a peek into their lavish celebration on the yacht. One of the viral videos also showed the actress making a stylish entry with her son, Andreas, from her previous relationship with George Panayiotou.

Amy, who made her Bollywood debut with Ekk Deewana Tha, was last seen in Vidyut Jammwal’s Crakk. She also worked in movies like Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali.

