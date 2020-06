Amy Jackson treats fans with pictures of her dressed in an exquisite yellow dress

Actress Amy Jackson has redefined flower bath in a new post.

Amy took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself dressed in an exquisite yellow dress, posing in a bathtub filled only with flowers.

"Taking lockdown flower baths to the next level," she wrote.

Amy had recently shared a photograph of herself lying next to her son Andreas, who was born to Amy and her fiance George Panayiotou last year.

Amy made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie "Madrasapattinam" and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films.

Her last big release was the Rajinikanth-starrer "2.0" in 2018, which was released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions.

Also Read Amy Jackson's son Andreas is here to steal the spotlight from everyone's favourite Taimur Ali Khan; See Photos

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×