Amyra Dastur, Richa Chadha, Kalki Koechlin, and others share their views on gender parity during the lockdown
In a video put together by Women in Films and Television India, the campaign, supported by these celebrities, takes stock of the issues borne out of vulnerable mental health caused by the lockdown.
As videos of celebrities washing dishes, cooking have gone viral in the last few months, here the artistes speak about how they have divided the chores of the house between themselves and their partner. For instance, in her video, Kalki can be seen talking about how she made breakfast while her partner took their dog for a walk. Adil, speaking in his native language Assamese, discusses how he enjoys cooking.
We are all facing challenging times during the pandemic. Some more unfortunate than the others and our hearts go out to them. WIFT India reached out to a few friends from the film fraternity to share a message and this is what they have to say... Each video was a selfie compiled into one message - we are all in this together.
"The agenda of the video was to highlight the emotional stress people are going through and how that often leads to several things including domestic violence. This is a problem across the world and a campaign like this effectively speaks to a wide audience," said Richa.
"Women could possibly be trapped and locked down at home unable to muster the courage to report crimes against them. The elderly could be feeling particularly hopeless in such situation. We urge anyone going through trauma to take to counselling on the helpline numbers available," she added.
Richa feels that since India is a diverse society, if a message has to reach everyone, it has to be done in multiple languages.
"Involving artistes of different states was consciously done to create a larger impact and reach everyone across different cultural and socio-economic strata. People should be able to understand the language to absorb the message," she said.
