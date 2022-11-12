An Action Hero: Ayushmann Khurrana REVEALS why it is different from his staple genre of films

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, right now. The National award-winner has carved a niche for himself with some daring film choices and stellar performances, which established him as one of the most sought-after talents in the industry. Ayushmann Khurrana is well-known for his social-comedy films, that deal with some highly sensitive subjects with a touch of humour in the backdrop of small towns. However, he is now taking a different route in his career, with the upcoming film An Action Hero .

In a recent interaction with the media, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed that An Action Hero is a 'genre-breaker' project for him. According to the actor, the Anirudh Iyer directorial is entirely different from his 'staple genre' of social comedy. "An Action Hero is a genre breaker for me. It is different from my staple genre of social comedy and there is no message in it. There is pure thrill. It is a roller coaster ride,” said Ayushmann Khurrana in a chat with the media on Thursday.

Ayushmann also revealed more details regarding the premise of An Action Hero, in the media interaction. "This film is about an extraordinary man in an ordinary situation. The emotion of revenge is an ordinary thing. But, if a superstar happens to be in that ordinary situation, how does he deal with it, is what this story is about,” said the actor.

Everything to know about An Action Hero

An Action Hero, which is directed by newcomer Anirudh Iyer, revolves around the cat-and-mouse chase between a Bollywood action hero named Maanav, and Bhoora Solanki, a municipal councilor of Mandothi village, in Haryana. Ayushmann Khurrana is playing the role of Maanav in the film, which features talented actor Jaideep Ahlawat as Bhoora Solanki. From the highly promising trailer, it is evident that the movie is going to be a complete treat for the Bollywood audiences. An Action Hero is jointly produced by Aanand L Rai and T Series.

