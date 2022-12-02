An Action Hero Screening: Ayushmann Khurrana ups his style game, Shehnaaz, Jaideep and others attend; PICS

An Action Hero , the highly anticipated film that features Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, is gearing up for its grand theatrical release on December 2, Friday. The action thriller, which features Jaideep Ahlawat in a pivotal role, is helmed by newcomer Anirudh Iyer. Ahead of the release, the makers of the film held a special screening event for the film industry members, in Mumbai. Along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat, many popular faces of Bollywood attended the screening event.

The National award-winning actor, who has been experimenting with his off-screen looks for a while now, upped his fashion game at the screening of An Action Hero. Ayushmann Khurrana opted for a dark blue striped pullover for the event, which he paired with black trousers, a pair of black sneakers, and statement sunglasses. The actor was joined by his wife, writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap , their daughter Varushka, and other family members for the screening of An Action Hero.

Jaideep Ahlawat, who plays a pivotal role in An Action Hero, opted for a black co-or set for the night. Shehnaaz Gill looked gorgeous in an olive dress, which she paired with silver heels, minimal jewellery, and dewy make-up. Tahira Kashyap, on the other hand, looked stylish in a dark blue denim jumpsuit. She completed her look with jumbo earrings, her statement glasses, and kitten heels.

About An Action Hero

In a recent interview, Ayushmann Khurrana confirmed that the Anirudh Iyer directorial does not have a female lead or a forced romantic track. Ayushmann is essaying the role of Manav, a young Bollywood action hero who is chased by Jaideep Ahlawat’s character Bhoora Solanki, who is a municipal councilor of Mandothi village in Haryana. The highly anticipated project is bankrolled by director Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar, under the banners Colour Yellow Productions and T Series.