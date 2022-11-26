An Action Hero Song Aap Jaisa Koi: Malaika Arora, Ayushmann Khurrana give retro vibes with modern twist

Ayushmann Khurrana has been grabbing all the limelight ever since the trailer of his upcoming film An Action Hero was released. Fans are quite excited to see his never-seen-before avatar. To raise the excitement levels of the fans a notch higher, T-Series and Colour Yellow Production have dropped another hit number Aap Jaisa Koi from their upcoming film. Ayushmann and Nora's pair had raised the heat for the audience in 'Jedha Nasha'. With the addition of the dance queen Malaika Arora , the filmmakers are intensifying the charm of the film. Giving the fans another groovy dance number, the makers released Aap Jaisa Koi featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Malaika Arora today.

Aap Jaisa Koi is a feet-tapping number with a hint of charm that the duo add to it. Apt to be called the most enthusiastic and infectious number of 2022, the song is sure to be played on loop as new year comes closer. Amid a western and party backdrop, the song essentially gives us a retro vibe where Ayushmann and Malaika dance to the number in perfect synergy. Best known for her hit dance numbers, Malaika gives us the most sensational song with her interesting pair-up with Ayushmann Khurrana. The song is weaved by Indeevar & Tanishk Bagchi, with its music given by Tanishk Bagchi & Biddu and sung in the astonishing voices of Zahrah S Khan and Altamash Faridi. The song is directed and choreographed by Vijay Ganguly.

Tanishk Bagchi, music director for the film spoke on the making of the song "Aap Jaisa Koi is a very refreshing number. The new year is almost on the edge and it's definitely going to be played on loop. I had the most fun time working on it. Ayushmann and Malaika's pair would be a fresh one. I wanted this one to encompass all the elements of a perfect dance number. It has charm, beats, a hint of glam and an interesting pair. Zahrah did full justice to the vocals. The audience is going to love it - he said."- he said.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Malaika Arora on Aap Jaisa Koi

Playing the lead in the film, Ayushmann Khurrana commented - "Aap Jaisa Koi is a foot-tapping track and I am sure it is going to be a chartbuster this party season. I thoroughly enjoyed shaking a leg with Malaika and learnt some grooves. I'm sure it'll have a connect."

"Aap Jaisa Koi has a very groovy vibe. Not once we felt like we were shooting or rehearsing for the song, but just enjoying our time with it. Ayushmann and I enjoyed it to the core. He has got some great moves. I am excited to see how fans will react to the song" - added Malaika Arora.

An Action Hero

With its slick action and offbeat, satirical sense of humour, 'An Action Hero' is slated to hit the big screen this December 2. Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Aanand L Rai present 'An Action Hero', a Colour Yellow Production directed by Anirudh Iyer, produced by Aanand L Rai, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar