An Action Hero Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana getting beaten up by Jaideep Ahlawat is a painful sight

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. He never hesitates to step into new characters and genres every time. Be it the role of a lover boy or of an action hero now, the star convincingly portrays it all on the silver screen. Ever since his film An Action Hero’s first look was out, fans had been eagerly waiting for the trailer to release and today as promised, the trailer is finally out. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat as a parallel lead and we bet it will be quite interesting to see the two at loggerheads. An Action Hero Trailer

The trailer begins with Ayushmann Khurrana resting in his car. He is woken up by a jolt as something hits his car from behind and we then see Jaideep Ahlawat pulling him out of his car by holding his collar. From the trailer, it appears that Ayushmann is playing the role of a popular actor in the film who is accused of murder. Jaideep keeps chasing him to find out the truth and the fact that Ayushmann gets beaten up by Jaideep is quite painful. But we have to admit that the casting looks powerful and it would be interesting to see these two powerhouses of talent spill magic on the big screen. Check out the trailer:

About An Action Hero As reported earlier, Akshay Kumar, the biggest action hero of Bollywood is reportedly making a cameo appearance in the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer. The makers have not revealed the female lead and the rest of the star cast of the highly anticipated project yet. An Action Hero is slated to hit the theatres on December 2, this year. Ayushmann Khurrana’s work front Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in the film Dream Girl 2 alongside actor Ananya Panday in the lead role. Jaideep Ahlawat, on the other hand, will be seen in the film ‘The Devotion Of Suspect X’ alongside actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma.

