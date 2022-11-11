An Action Hero Trailer Preview: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jaideep Ahlawat arrive in an action-packed style. See here

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most supremely talented actors in the Bollywood industry. This year is indeed a special year for him as his first film of this year ‘Doctor G’ successfully hit the theatres and the other ‘An Action Hero’ is in pipeline amidst the prevalence of the Covid-19 pandemic. Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat’s ‘action-packed’ entry

On Thursday evening, Ayushmann was spotted arriving along with his ‘An Action Hero’ costar Jaideep Ahlawat on the red carpet at the event in Mumbai. They both arrived at the same time and entered with an “action-packed” sequence.

At The Event At the event held in Mumbai, Ayushmann Khurrana arrived in an all-black attire by wearing a black jacket and black pants. Jaideep too opted for an all-black traditional attire. The event was also graced by producers Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar. For those unaware, this film is helmed by director Anirudh Iyer. If reports are to be believed, Jaideep is playing the role of an antagonist in the movie.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram Post On Thursday afternoon, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a new poster of An Action Hero. This film features him in the lead role alongside actor Jaideep Ahlawat. Ayushmann captioned his post as "The bad guy enters the chat! Heartbeat Intensifies"