Anaita Shroff Adajania shares unseen PICS from Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta’s wedding: Congrats my lovely beings

Bollywood's social calendar on August 28 was red-lettered with designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's wedding in Mumbai. The wedding was a star-studded event as popular celebs marked their gracious presence on Kunal and Arpita's big day. The dreamy wedding was attended by family and close friends, including Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Kapoor, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Mohit Marwah-Antara Marwah, and others. A grand pre-wedding bash on Friday preceded the wedding ceremony itself which was held on Sunday as the duo hosted a star-studded cocktail party for their friends and colleagues from the film industry on Friday.

Now, that the couple is married, fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania shared lovely pictures of the newly married couple and wished them a happy life ahead. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Anaita wrote, “Congratulations my lovely beings @arpita__mehta and @kunalrawaldstress, wish you endless love and musti!!” She also shared some hearty snippets from the wedding. Must we add, the endearing photographs are just pure goals! Dressed in ethereal ivory outfits, Kunal and Arpita made a twinning statement for their nuptials.

Click here to see Anaita Shroff Adajania’s post

On August 26, Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta threw a pre-wedding bash for their industry friends in the town. Several A-listers from the industry made a striking appearance at the party. Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shanaya Kapoor, Karan Johar, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, and others had attended the bash and dazzled the event with their glittery attires.

Kunal and Arpita dated for almost 10 years and finally decided to take the plunge. They have worked with celebrities such as Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, among others. Kunal has completed 15 years in the fashion industry and celebrated the occasion with a grand show at the FDCI India Couture Week. His close friend Arjun Kapoor turned the showstopper for the fashion show. Speaking about Arpita, her designs are usually flaunted by the divas such as Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Shilpa Shetty, to name a few.