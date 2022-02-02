Anand actor Ramesh Deo passes away at 93 due to heart attack

Veteran actor Ramesh Deo who had worked in movies including Anand and Mere Apne passed away at the age of 93 in Mumbai on February 02. His son Abhinay Deo confirmed the news to Indian Express. Abhinay said, “He passed away due to heart attack around 8:30 pm tonight at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was 93.” The late actor has credit to numerous movies in his name and was quite acclaimed in the Marathi film industry as well.

Ramesh Deo had worked in several movies including Anand, Aapki Kasam, Mere Apne, Mr. India, Khilona, Hulchul among others. So far, he had worked in around 285 Hindi cinemas and 190 Marathi films. He had also produced feature films, TV serials, and ad films. He has done notable work in the entertainment industry. The news of his death broke the hearts of his fans as they took to social media to express their grief. A fan wrote, “Rest In Peace Ramesh Deo Saab.” Another user tweeted, “Marathi cinema has lost a doyen. Rest in Peace Ramesh Deo.” Similar tweets flooded in after the sad news came out.

Ramesh Deo was an actor, director, and producer as well. He started his career in the year 1951 with film Paatlaachi Por, which was a Marathi film. His first Hindi film was Aarti under Rajshree Productions. It was released in the year 1961. In his personal life, Ramesh Deo was born on January 30, 1929, in Maharastra and has two children – Ajinkya Deo and Abhinay Deo. He was married to Seema Deo.

