Anand Ahuja is all hearts for wifey Sonam Kapoor’s latest PIC as she adorably flaunts baby bump

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of the most adorable couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The lovebirds are quite active on social media, and never shy away from sharing adorable pictures and videos with each other. Their social media PDA leaves fans swooning over them as they keep on coming back for more. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Anand took to his Instagram space and shared his adorable reaction to the Delhi 6 actress’ latest picture where she can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

Earlier today, Sonam Kapoor took to the photo-and-video sharing application and dropped a new mirror selfie. In the picture, the soon-to-be mommy can be seen looking absolutely gorgeous in a black bodycon dress. Her hair was left open and she had subtle makeup on. The actress completed her look with a pair of comfortable sneakers in the same colour. The pregnancy glow on Sonam’s face with her adorable baby bump was unmissable in the photos. So, it’s no surprise that Anand Ahuja is all hearts for his wife. The businessman reshared Sonam’s photo on his Instagram stories. He also tagged her and left a heart-eyed emoji in the photo!

Anand Ahuja reacts to Sonam Kapoor’s photo:

For the unversed, after tying the knot in May, 2018, Sonam and Anand stay together in their love nest in London. Every once in a while, they also visit India. Sonam has been in Mumbai for quite some time now and recently, Anand also visited her. Last night, the actress put up a loved-up photo with her hubby as they reunited after quite a few weeks.

In March this year, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced that they are expecting their first child. Sharing dreamy photos, the couple wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

