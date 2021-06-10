  1. Home
Anand Ahuja can’t stop praising wife Sonam Kapoor, describes her in the most romantic way on her birthday

The actress received a plethora of birthday wishes from family, friends, fans and a very special one from her husband, Anand Ahuja. Read on to know more.
4924 reads Mumbai
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja Anand Ahuja can’t stop praising wife Sonam Kapoor, describes her in the most romantic way on her birthday (Pic Credit- Anand Ahuja's Instagram)
Sonam Kapoor celebrated her birthday on Wednesday in London with her husband and was wished by every family member. Right from her father Anil Kapoor, mother Sunita Kapoor to cousins Anshula and Arjun Kapoor each one of them showered love on Sonam while wishing on her birthday. Several people from the film industry as well dropped sweet wishes for the actress. On Thursday morning again Anand Ahuja dropped a birthday wish for his darling wife Sonam. He dedicated a romantic birthday note, full of her praises in his second post for her. 

Anand Ahuja shared a picture of him and Sonam hugging each other and wrote, “You can LITERALLY feel the thoughts, pains, and discomforts of others. You are genuinely and effortlessly selfless - empathy personified - and it is a daily occurrence … Happy birthday @sonamkapoor ; you are why #everydayphenomenal.” Also apart from Sonam Kapoor, the fans are impressed with Anand's post and have been dropping heart emojis in the comments section. This is the second birthday wish that Anand has shared for Sonam. 

Take a look at Anand Ahuja’s Instagram post- 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja)

Yesterday as well Anand Ahuja had shared his phone wallpaper that has Sonam in it. It is a classic monochrome picture of Sonam and Anand looking right at each other and he had captioned it as, “I know how much you love wallpapers - well you’re the only wallpaper I need! Happy Birthday my forever wallpaper @sonamkapoor #EverydayPhenomenal” to which a happy Sonam Kapoor replied “Hahahahah love you so much”.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in a cameo in ‘AK vs AK’. The actress is next going to be seen in the crime thriller ‘Blind’.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: From Anil Kapoor, Rhea to Arjun Kapoor, see how her family showered her with love

Credits :Hindustan TimesAnand Ahuja Instagram

