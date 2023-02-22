Anand Ahuja cannot stop gushing over Sonam Kapoor; Calls her his 'forever girlfriend'

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who are one of the most loved couples in town, are currently enjoying a new phase of their lives. The duo welcomed their first baby boy Vayu in August 2022. Post the arrival of their munchkin, the new parents keep giving fans a sneak peek of their life on social media. Anand, who stays quite low-key on Instagram, also keeps dropping adorable pictures with Sonam and Vayu without revealing their son's face. Meanwhile, Anand recently took to his handle and dropped a stunning picture of Sonam. He couldn't stop gushing over his wife.

On Tuesday, Sonam shared a few mirror selfies on her Instagram story. In the pictures, the new mommy was seen sporting a red dress styled with golden hoop earrings. She also gave a glimpse of her lavish house in the backdrop. Anand reposted her picture on his handle and wrote, "Forever my girlfriend" followed by a lovestruck emoji. Have a look:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's son Vayu turns 6 months old

On 20th February, Sonam shared adorable glimpses of her baby boy as he turned six months old. In the first picture, Sonam, sporting a yellow night suit, is seen sitting with Vayu while enjoying playtime with him. She shared a video of him as he tried to crawl on his own. It is all things cute. Along with the post, she penned a heartfelt note. She went on to call it her 'biggest blessing'.

Her post read, "6 months of my Vayu. The best job in the world.. my biggest blessing.. love you my darling boy.. your papa and me couldn’t have asked for more. #6monthsold #6monthspostpartum #vayusparents #everydayphenomenal."