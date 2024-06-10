Anand Ahuja dons customized jacket with wife 'Sonam' Kapoor's name written on it; drops PICS ft son Vayu from Scotland

Sonam Kapoor celebrated her 39th birthday on June 9. Apart from her fans, industry friends, and family, the actress received a romantic birthday post from her husband, Anand Ahuja.

Today, June 10, he shared another love-filled post featuring himself, Sonam, and their son Vayu.

Anand Ahuja calls Sonam Kapoor special in new post

Sonam Kapoor is one lucky girl, and her husband Anand Ahuja's latest post is proof of this. Taking to his Instagram handle, her businessman husband dropped two pictures featuring his wife and their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

In the first picture, he can be seen donning a customized jacket with 'Sonam' on it, and behind him, his wife can be seen posing. The second picture captures a lovely moment between the couple and their son as they enjoy their time in Scotland.

Sharing the pictures, Ahuja penned a lovely caption, "“...found presumptuousness in the question, ‘What is the meaning of life?’ As though it’s someone else’s responsibility to tell you. Instead, he said, the world is asking YOU that question. And it’s your job to answer with your actions.” … and sometimes the answer is as simple as letting you know & feel how special you are to me and all those around you."

Advertisement

Have a look:

Sonam Kapoor gives a peek into the birthday present gifted by Anand Ahuja

Yesterday, June 10, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of a thoughtful gift from her husband. On her special day, the actress received Rabindranath Tagore’s Gitanjali.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Birthday present by my amazing husband…first edition Gitanjali by Tagore translated in English. Thank you @anandahuja I don’t know what I did to deserve you.” In another story, she also opened the book and offered glimpses of the first few pages.

Sonam Kapoor's work front

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the crime thriller Blind, which was released on July 7, 2023. Directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, the film was released in 2019. She will be next seen in the eagerly anticipated Battle For Bittora.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor receives THIS birthday gift from ‘amazing’ husband Anand Ahuja; gives peek into intimate celebration