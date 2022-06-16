Anand Ahuja drops natural PICS of stunning Sonam Kapoor flaunting her baby bump after their baby shower

Sonam Kapoor is currently enjoying one of the best phases of her life. The actress is pregnant with her first child with Anand Ahuja. Ever since the couple left their fans pleasantly surprised with their announcement, we have been getting to see some amazing pictures of the actress flaunting her baby bump. Recently, the Delhi 6 actress took her babymoon trip to Tuscany and seemed to have enjoyed it a lot. Well, it was only yesterday that there was a baby shower held for her and today Anand has shared some cute pictures of Sonam.

In the pictures, we can see Sonam Kapoor wearing an oversized white shirt that she has paired with black tights and a black tee inside. Her baby bump is clearly visible in the pictures. The actress is seated on the couch, has tied her hair in a single ponytail and is wearing gold chains around her neck. She also is wearing a golden big hoop in her ears and looks lovely. She is smiling and posing for the pictures. Sharing them Anand wrote, “love every moment.”

Check out Sonam Kapoor’s pictures:

Meanwhile, recently Sonam Kapoor turned muse for designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The actress took the internet by quite a storm as she looked breathtakingly gorgeous in an off-white satin skirt embellished with pearls and sequins. She wore the skirt below a similar-hued multipaneled dress with a long trail and is hand-embroidered with pearls. Sonam’s hair was also styled in a sleek bun with a middle parting as she adorned pearls on her head too. She opted for nude makeup to wrap up her look. She was styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor.

Recently, Sonam, along with her husband Anand Ahuja, jetted off on holiday to Italy before they begin their new journey as parents. The couple shared several photos from their ‘babymoon’ with fans and followers. They returned yesterday. Sonam and Anand will be welcoming their first child this August.

