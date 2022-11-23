Anand Ahuja fixes wife Sonam Kapoor's shoe at an event, serves major husband goals; PHOTO
Sonam Kapoor and her hubby Anand Ahuja were spotted together in Delhi, as they attended an event. Anand is now winning hearts with his sweet gesture towards Sonam.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of the most-loved couples in Bollywood. The popular actress and fashion entrepreneur, who tied the knot in 2018, have always made garnered attention with their adorable PDA and social media posts. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are enjoying their new roles are parents with the arrival of their first child, son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. The couple recently made their first public appearance together after the birth of their son in New Delhi.
Anand Ahuja serves major husband goals as he fixes Sonam Kapoor's shoes
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were spotted together for the first time after the birth of their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, at a store launch event in New Delhi on November 23, Wednesday. At the event, Anand served major husband goals with his sweet gesture towards his dear wife. The entrepreneur readily helped his wife Sonam in fixing her shoes, after he noticed her discomfort. The pictures and videos of Anand and Sonam's cute moments are now winning the internet.
Check out Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's pictures below:
Sonam and Anand at the event
The fashionista of Bollywood and her entrepreneur husband looked perfect together, as they attended the store launch event in New Delhi. Sonam Kapoor, as always, looked stylish in the Moschino outfits. She completed her looks with matching Louis Vuitton x Nike shoes, a statement Rolex watch, and earrings. Anand Ahuja, on the other hand, looked dapper in a brown jacket and trousers, which he paired with a white t-shirt and printed sneakers. The couple was accompanied by Sonam's brother and actor, Harshvardhan Kapoor.
Sonam and Anand's new roles
The popular actress and her husband welcomed their first child, son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja in August, this year. Sonam Kapoor has been treating her fans with glimpses of her little son on social media, very often. The actress has been also giving major tips for all the new mommies through her Instagram handle, on postnatal nutrition and skincare. She has also been winning hearts with her style game these days, after the short maternity break.
