Anand Ahuja fixes wife Sonam Kapoor's shoe at an event, serves major husband goals; PHOTO

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were spotted together for the first time after the birth of their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, at a store launch event in New Delhi on November 23, Wednesday. At the event, Anand served major husband goals with his sweet gesture towards his dear wife. The entrepreneur readily helped his wife Sonam in fixing her shoes, after he noticed her discomfort. The pictures and videos of Anand and Sonam's cute moments are now winning the internet. Check out Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's pictures below: