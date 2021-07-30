Anand Ahuja has a special gift for wifey on his birthday; Calls it Sonam Kapoor day

Imagine gifting your special someone and making them happy on your birthday. A very different idea, isn’t it? Well, ’s husband, Anand Ahuja, believes in making his wife feel special even on his own birthday. Anand turned a year older today, and wishes have been pouring in from every corner. Even the Neerja actress took to her Instagram handle to wish her hubby. But, what Anand did was very special. He gifted his wife a gorgeous necklace that we bet you wouldn’t be able to take your eyes off from.

Anand Ahuja took to his Instagram stories and posted a picture of Sonam Kapoor trying to wear a double-layered necklace in the first story. The first layer had Sonam written on it, while the second layer had Anand’s initial ‘A’ on it. Anand posted two heart emojis over Sonam’s eyes in the picture. The second picture had Sonam casually smiling and not facing the camera. He wrote “@sonamkapoor day with a laughter emoji.”

Check it out:

Now isn’t this such a cute gesture? We love how he is trying to make his wife feel special even on his day. Well, we are only guessing that Anand has gifted this necklace to Sonam. But, if he really has, then Anand has really set husband goals for everyone out there. Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram and posted a heartfelt birthday wish for his son-in-law. With a picture of Anand and Sonam, he wrote, “We taught our daughter to seek only true love, to find only the purest of hearts.... it was a tough task...then she found you...Happy Birthday, Anand.”

How many hearts for Sonam’s new necklace and Anand’s amazing gesture? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

