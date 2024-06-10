Anand Ahuja pens heartfelt birthday note for ‘most special person’ Sonam Kapoor; drops UNSEEN pic ft son Vayu

On June 9, actress Sonam Kapoor celebrated her 39th birthday. To make her feel special on the day she is turning a year older, several family members and B-town stars took to social media.

Now, her husband, entrepreneur Anand Ahuja penned a late but heartfelt birthday note for his ‘special person in the world’. Read on!

Anand Ahuja showers love on birthday girl Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor was showered with love by her friends and family as she celebrated her birthday on June 9. Minutes ago, Anand Ahuja also took the opportunity to make his wife special on her big day. Hence, she dropped a special photo with Sonam featuring their son Vayu.

In his warm post, he thanked the people who helped the couple raise the baby. A part of his post read, “Dedicated @sonamkapoor birthday post coming but before that, a little note about this photo I’ve been wanting to post on Sonams birthday. Of course it shows the three of us but what’s also there, although not shown, is the rest of the “village” that is helping us raise this little one - giving him the valuable experiences, lessons, values, company, and of course fun! We are truly grateful for all the friends and family we have in our lives that create the world around us.”

Take a look at this post:

He then expressed his profound love and appreciation for his wife. Anand penned, “And of course my most special person in the world @sonamkapoor that somehow is always the ‘glue’ in her groups, that she shows up for and people show up for her - friends from birth and also new friends in a new city. May we always have the awareness to be grateful for our blessings, keep perspective in our experiences and acknowledge all those that make us who we are. #EverydayPhenomenal #VayusParents.”

Anil Kapoor wishes Sonam Kapoor on her birthday

In his birthday post for his ‘firstborn’ Sonam, Anil Kapoor stated how special she is to him. He wrote, "Happy Birthday, Sonam! @sonamkapoor. My firstborn! You’ve always been so special to me. Watching you grow into the wonderful person you are today has been a true blessing."

The Fighter actor added, "Seeing how you handle everything with such grace and strength—whether it’s being an amazing mom to Vayu, a loving wife, or the caring daughter and sister you are—fills me with pride every single day. Your ability to balance everything and still shine so brightly is truly inspiring. You are the woman who can do it all, and you do it with such style and heart. Wishing you a year filled with joy, success, and all the love you deserve. Love Dad!"

Take a look:

Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Maheep Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Sanjay Kapoor and others also wished Sonam.

