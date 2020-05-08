Anand Ahuja recreates a special moment of his relationship with wife Sonam Kapoor on their wedding anniversary

As Anand Ahuja completes two years of his marriage with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, he shares a special post for his lady love.

Anand Ahuja and Ahuja are in their best phase as of now. The love birds, who have been together for around four years now, have completed two blissful years of their marriage today and they can’t keep calm about the same. Sonam and Anand are inundated with best wishes for their special and the couple are overwhelmed with the adulation coming their way. Amid all the wishes, Sonam and Anand, who are known for their PDA, also took a moment to express their love for each other.

While the Veere Ki Wedding actress shared a beautiful picture from their love affair days to mark her second anniversary with Anand, the latter decided to recreate the moment on their special day. After Sonam posted a goofy picture of herself kissing her man, Anand shared a boomerang video wherein the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actress was seen recreating the special moment again. In the caption, he wrote, “I asked to recreate that photo she posted and luckily, I got myself a little video instead... #everydayphenomenal PS the photo @sonamkapoor posted is from this day, 4 years ago, when she first became my girlfriend and I became her boyfriend.”

Take a look at Anand Ahuja’s anniversary post for Sonam Kapoor:

For the uninitiated, Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018 after dating each other for two years. The couple tied the knot as per Sikh rituals and they never fail to give serious relationship goals to the millennials.

