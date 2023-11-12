Anand Ahuja shares cute PIC with son Vayu from Goa vacay; Sonam Kapoor calls them her 'Life'

Bollywood's fashionable actress Sonam Kapoor recently headed to Goa with her husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja to spend a relaxing time. A while ago, Anand took to his Instagram account and shared an adorable picture with his son Vayu to wish everyone on Diwali. He also penned a sweet message. On the other hand, Sonam also reacted to her husband's post.

Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja sends Diwali wishes with cutesy glimpse of son Vayu

Anand Ahuja took to his Instagram and shared a picture of him and his son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja from their Goa vacation. In the photo, Vayu and Anand can be seen having a relaxing time. Sharing the picture and wishing everyone on Diwali, Anand wrote, "Dadda” & baby morning shenanigans in Goa #VayusParents … like #BillWatterson said, “Weekends don’t count unless you spend them doing something ‘pointless’.” #HappyDiwali #gr8likewhoa."

Reacting to the adorable picture, Sonam Kapoor reshared her husband's post and wrote, "My LIFE." Take a look:

Speaking about Sonam's professional life, the actress made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with Saawariya. She went on to feature in Neerja, Raanjhanaa, Veere Di Wedding, Khoobsurat, Aisha, and more.

The actress was earlier seen in Blind, a crime thriller. She appeared in The Zoya Factor in 2019, and remarkably, Blind marked her first full-fledged role since the 2019 film.

During an interview with PTI earlier, Sonam revealed that she will work on her next feature film Battle for Bittora in 2024. She said, “I'm going to do Battle for Bittora next year, finally.”

