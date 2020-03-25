Anand Ahuja shares UNSEEN pics from his wedding and prays for the health of families during Coronavirus spur

Anand Ahuja educates fans about the ongoing situation and prays for families during the Coronavirus outbreak as he shares unseen pictures of Sonam Kapoor and his parents from their wedding.

Bollywood celebs have been doing their bit to spread awareness and educate the masses about Coronavirus. Many stars have taken to their social media handles to urge the fans to wash their hands and stay indoors during the COVID-19 spur. Bollywood biggies such as , , , , and others have posted videos on Instagram about the same. Kartik Aaryan, Twinkle Khanna, Jacqueline Fernandez, and other actors too have taken an initiative for the same. Adding to the list, 's husband Anand Ahuja has recently addressed the issue.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anand Ahuja shared a pair of unseen pictures of his family from his wedding day. As he educated his fans about the Coronavirus outbreak in India, he also prayed for the health of families during this COVID-19 spur. "@thisisbillgates has called #Covid19 a sort of #equalizer - no matter who, everyone is exposed," he writes. "Do not be fearful, be attentive and be caring. Be sparing with consumption of resources and indulgent with the sharing of them. Pray for all to be safe and near their families," Anand Ahuja wrote as he shared pictures of Sonam Kapoor's and his parents.

Check out his post:

Anand Ahuja also hailed the doctors, medical healthcare staff, media, police, and others working on field for our wellbeing even during the Coronavirus outbreak. "The people we often took for granted are risking their lives to endure the rest of us can meet everyday needs. Let’s be careful with how we use resources and the more we can help others control the situation," he wrote.

Wife Sonam Kapoor Ahuja too has been preaching the same. Both, Anand Ahuja and Sonam abided by the Janta Curfew imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March, 22 and joined the #5baje5minute movement clapping for the doctors, police and the ones putting their life at stake and working on field day and night in order to save the masses from Coronavirus.

