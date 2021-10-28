Anand Ahuja & Sonam Kapoor give us major sneakerhead couple goals in new photo; SEE

Actor Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja back in 2018 and ever since then, the Aisha star has been juggling her life between Mumbai and London. Time and again, Sonam takes to her social media platform to give fans a sneak peek into her life in London. However, on Wednesday, October 27, it was husband Anand Ahuja who shared an adorable photo alongside wifey Sonam Kapoor. While doing so, the celebrity couple also dished out major sneakerhead couple goals for fans to follow.

Hailing Sonam Kapoor as his bestie, Anand Ahuja captured the image of his stunning blue sneakers. Also sitting beside him is wife Sonam who opted for white spotless shoes. As soon as the photo surfaced online, it garnered umpteen likes in no time. While some hailed the couple as ‘goals’, others wished them to ‘stay happy forever’. In addition to this, hearts and fire emoticons also flooded the comment section of Anand Ahuja’s post.

Take a look:

This comes just days after Anand Ahuja took to Instagram to share a photo of his ‘Supreme team’ online with fans. In the picture, Ahuja can be seen sporting an infectious smile alongside wife Sonam and two other close acquaintances of his. Check out the photo below:

On the professional front, Sonam is now gearing up to star alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in Shoma Makhija’s crime thriller flick, Blind. The plot of the film is loosely based on the 2011 released Korean movie of the same name. The story revolves around the life of a blind officer who is on the hunt for a dangerous serial killer.

