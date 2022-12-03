Anand Gandhi on Kantara: It is nothing like Tumbbad, celebrates ‘toxic masculinity’
Anand Gandhi took to micro blogging site Twitter and shared his opinion about the film Kantara.
Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has received a huge thumbs-up from the audience. The film is loved by everyone and all genres. The Kannada blockbuster has been compared with the Hindi horror film Tumbbad by many. But it looks like the creative director and co-producer of Tumbbad, Anand Gandhi is not impressed with the comparison. He has criticised the film saying that it is “nothing like” his film. He also mentioned that Kantara celebrates “toxic masculinity and parochialism.”
Twitter:
Anand took to Twitter to share his views on the film. “Kantara is nothing like Tumbbad. My idea behind Tumbbad was to use the horror as an allegory of toxic masculinity and parochialism. Kantara is a celebration of these,” he tweeted.
To note, Tumbbad was released in 2018 and it is film directed by Rahi Anil Barve. Starring Sohum Shah in the lead role as Vinayak Rao, it follows the story of his search for a hidden treasure in the 20th-century British India village of Tumbbad, Maharashtra.
Take a look at the tweet here:
Filmmaker Abhiroop Basu also criticised Kantara. He told ETimes, “I feel it’s a mockery of anyone’s intelligence. Poorly made, regressive, loud, replete with tropes, no real character to root for, so-called plot twists appear dishonest and merely serve as gimmicks, the protagonist’s redemption arc is laughable and by the time the film reaches the much talked about climax, I am not really interested anymore."
Directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara was released on September 30. Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, the film story follows the character Shetty (Rishab). He is playing a Kambala champion and has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer. Produced by Hombale Films, Kantara stars Rishab Shetty, Pramod Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda and south actor Kishore in the lead roles.
