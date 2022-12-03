Anand Gandhi on Kantara: It is nothing like Tumbbad, celebrates ‘toxic masculinity’

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has received a huge thumbs-up from the audience. The film is loved by everyone and all genres. The Kannada blockbuster has been compared with the Hindi horror film Tumbbad by many. But it looks like the creative director and co-producer of Tumbbad, Anand Gandhi is not impressed with the comparison. He has criticised the film saying that it is “nothing like” his film. He also mentioned that Kantara celebrates “toxic masculinity and parochialism.”

Twitter:

Anand took to Twitter to share his views on the film. “Kantara is nothing like Tumbbad. My idea behind Tumbbad was to use the horror as an allegory of toxic masculinity and parochialism. Kantara is a celebration of these,” he tweeted.