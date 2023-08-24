Anand star Seema Deo passes away at 83; son Abhinay Deo says actress was suffering from Alzheimer’s

On Thursday, August 24, veteran actress Seema Deo, known for her contributions to Marathi and Hindi cinema, passed away at the age of 83. She was recognized for her roles in significant films such as Rajesh Khanna's Anand (1971), Sanjeev Kumar and Jaya Bhaduri's Koshish (1972), and Anupam Kher and Rekha's Sansar (1987), among others. Her son Abhinay Deo shared the sad news of her demise and revealed that she had been battling Alzheimer's disease.

Abhinay Deo shares about Seema Deo’s death

In a statement to the Indian Express, Abhinay Deo, the son of Seema Deo and known for his work in films like Delhi Belly and Blackmail, revealed, “Mom passed away earlier today. She was fine, she was suffering from Alzheimer’s, but otherwise she was fine.”

Back in 2020, the filmmaker had addressed his mother's health condition on Twitter. He stated, “My mother Shrimati Seema Deo, doyen of Marathi film industry, is suffering from Alzheimer’s. We, the entire Deo family, have been praying for her well being, wish whole of Maharashtra who loved her so much also pray for her well being.”

