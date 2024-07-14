Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Aashirwad Ceremony: Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam's musical rendition is treat to ears

Newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant sought the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony on July 13. The ceremony was held in the presence of several famous personalities from Bollywood and other industries ranging from India to the global level.

The Ambanis also organized a musical performance for the guests who graced the grand event. The billionaire's family invited famous playback singers like Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal, and Sonu Nigam to the ceremony.

Musical performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Aashirwad ceremony

In a video posted by an Instagram user, Shankar Mahadevan can be seen singing Ram Ram Jai Raja Ram, a devotional song at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's blessing ceremony. Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam are also crooning during the performance.

Singers Kaushiki Chakraborty and Hariharan are also a part of the musical rendition at the event. The musical performance of the group was a treat to the ears. Don't miss its glimpse down below.

Watch the video here:

Here's another visual of their music performance. Do check this out.

The official X handle of ANI tweeted, "Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Sonu Nigam, Hariharan and others sing popular bhajan ‘Ram Ram Jai Raja Ram’ at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony in Mumbai."

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Aashirwad ceremony

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Suniel Shetty, and others attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's blessing ceremony.

International stars like Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian also graced the event. They stunned everyone with their desi appearances during the wedding and the blessing ceremony.

International singers like Rema and Luis Fonsi performed yesterday at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. Justin Bieber performed at their sangeet night. Before them, global sensation Rihanna and America's popular band Backstreet Boys have previously performed at their pre-wedding festivities.

Indian singers, including Yo Yo Honey Singh, Udit Narayan, Rahul Vaidya, and Sukhbir, also performed at the Ambanis wedding functions.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got hitched in a star-studded lavish wedding ceremony on July 12. The three-day event is being held at Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai. The couple will have their reception on July 14.

Congratulations to Anant and Radhika for their journey ahead.



