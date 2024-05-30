Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Cruise Pre-Wedding: Backstreet Boys perform at couple’s Starry Night event; videos go VIRAL

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration, which took place in Jamnagar in March of this year, became the talk of the town. Several celebrities from the entertainment industry were present at the grand event.

Now, the soon-to-be-married couple is hosting another star-studded celebration, this time abroad, aboard a cruise ship. Some exclusive videos and photos from the first day of festivities, themed 'Starry Night' and featuring the iconic boy band Backstreet Boys, have gone viral on social media.

Backstreet Boys perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Event

An Instagram account called Ambani Update posted a video from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Cruise Pre-Wedding Event, capturing the electrifying performance by the Backstreet Boys. The band, comprising Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson, appeared in coordinated all-white attire as they entertained a large audience onboard the cruise with their hit song I Wanna Be With You.

Check out the inside videos and pictures from the cruise pre-wedding event here:

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Cruise Pre-Wedding Event

The second pre-wedding event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is aboard a luxurious cruise exploring the picturesque locales of Italy and France, spanning from May 29 to June 1. Details leaked online outlined the exciting lineup of events scheduled for this voyage and the designated dress codes for attending guests.

Bollywood luminaries who jetted off to Italy for the cruise celebration include Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by his children Aryan and Suhana Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor with his daughter Raha Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, along with Boney Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Disha Patani. Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, known as Orry, is already aboard the cruise.

This marks the second pre-wedding bash for Anant and Radhika, following the first one held in Jamnagar, Gujarat, back in March 2024.

