Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Cruise Pre-Wedding: Guru Randhawa reaches Cannes to perform with Pitbull; WATCH

Popular singer-actor Guru Randhawa, best known for songs like Lahore, Slowly Slowly, and Ishaare Tere, has reached Cannes. You ask why? Randhawa is all set to perform at the ongoing pre-wedding celebration of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani with his soon-to-be bride, Radhika Merchant. The singer has now informed his fans on social media about reaching Cannes.

Guru Randhawa reaches Cannes for the Ambanis' pre-wedding

On Friday night, the Slowly Slowly singer shared a reel on Instagram in which he can be seen moving towards the cruise ship where the lavish event is organised. In the video, Guru Randhawa sails towards the cruise in style as he says, “Level sabke niklenge.”

“Hi from Cannes,” the singer wrote in the caption. He also added a fire emoji at the end.

Watch his reel here:

Guru Randhawa to perform with Pitbull

It is now confirmed that Guru Randhawa will perform with American rapper, Pitbull at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration. Meanwhile, an earlier report by Hindustan Times quoted a source saying, "He will be performing with Pitbull at the celebration, which will be held the day after." The source added, "It is expected to be a fun gathering, with the perfect blend of Guru's music to the beats by Pitbull."

Guru Randhawa’s collaboration with Pitbull

For the uninitiated, Guru Randhawa has previously worked with Pitbull in his song, Slowly Slowly, in 2019. This performance will be their second collaboration after the 2019 track.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding details

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot on July 12, 2023. This is their second pre-wedding celebration after a star-studded event held in Jamnagar, Gujarat earlier this year. In the second pre-wedding celebration, international pop stars Katy Perry and Shakira are also expected to perform at the extravagant bash. Last year, Several A-listers from Bollywood joined in the lavish affair. The luxury cruise ship is traveling a 4,380-kilometer-long route from Italy to the South of France. The four-day European cruise party began on May 29 and will conclude on June 1.

Congratulations to the couple!

