Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Cruise Pre-Wedding: Katy Perry, Shakira to perform, charge THIS hefty amount? Here’s what we know

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot on July 12, 2024. The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, his soon-to-be spouse, were opulent affairs held in Jamnagar, Gujarat, in March 2024.

Now, at the upcoming second pre-wedding celebration, some more prominent figures are scheduled to grace the event, promising an even more lavish and extravagant affair. This grand event is scheduled aboard a luxurious cruise sailing from Italy to France.

Katy Perry and Shakira to perform at Anant and Radhika's cruise pre-wedding

As per reports, Katy Perry will grace the stage at the second pre-wedding celebration for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The Sun UK reports that Katy Perry is scheduled to serenade the couple on the evening of May 31st in Cannes, South France, in exchange for a substantial fee. She is reportedly ‘banking millions’ to deliver a brief performance at a masquerade ball, as shared by an insider with the news portal.

The source said, "They have invited 800 guests who are currently on a space-themed cruise around Europe, with stops in Barcelona and Genoa. It will arrive in Cannes on Friday for the big bash, which will be at a £40million estate. The party itself will only last five hours, but Katy will headline it, with a DJ also being flown in as part of the top-tier entertainment. Afterwards, guests will watch a huge fireworks display from a small armada of ships waiting in the Bay of Cannes."

According to Navbharat Times, there's anticipation that the global pop sensation Shakira will set the stage ablaze with her performance this time. With an immense fan base worldwide, Shakira is celebrated for her chart-topping hits such as Waka Waka and Hips Don't Lie.

According to TV9 Hindi, Shakira typically commands a fee ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 15 crore for private event performances. It's been reported that Rihanna was compensated approximately Rs 74 crore for her appearance at the first pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

This marks the second pre-wedding celebration hosted by the Ambani family for Anant and Radhika.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's first pre-wedding bash

The first event, held in Jamnagar, was a lavish affair attended by numerous celebrities. Rihanna headlined the entertainment at that gathering, and videos of her performance quickly went viral.

The first pre-wedding celebration, conducted on a magnificent scale, featured invitations extended to Bollywood luminaries, including the three Khan stars Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir Khan, who graced the stage with a collective dance performance. A host of international figures, such as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, were also among the esteemed guests invited to partake in the pre-wedding revelries.

