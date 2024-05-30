Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Cruise Pre-Wedding: Ranveer Singh looks suave in blue; FIRST PICS from ‘Starry Night’ go viral

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s second pre-wedding celebrations kick started on Wednesday with much fervor in Italy. The grand event started with a starry musical night. Several videos and pictures from the Cruise ceremony has already taken the internet by storm. A while back, a video surfaced that showed popular American band Backstreet Boys performing for the guests. Now, the photograph of Ranveer Singh has gone viral from the last evening. Check it out.

First pictures of Ranveer Singh from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's starry night

A while back, we caught our hands on the viral pictures of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh from last evening’s starry night of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. In the photos that surfaced on the internet showed the Don 3 actor striking a pose with a fan. For the glittery evening, the actor looked his charming self in a navy blue satin shirt paired with white pants and matching shoes.

Meanwhile, his grown bearded look and mustaches add to his overall charismatic demeanor. He also added a dash of glamour to his overall persona with a stylish pair of eye shades. In the picture, he was seen wrapping his arm around his fan's shoulder while the duo beamed bright smiles for the camera.

Additionally, in another picture, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor flashed wide smile as he posed with more fans at the gala evening.

Take a look: