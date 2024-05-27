Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Cruise Pre-wedding: Veda Ambani’s birthday, Masquerade in Cannes to celebrity guests; 4-day itinerary REVEALED

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration which took place in Jamnagar in March of this year became the talk of the town. A number of celebrities from the entertainment industry were present at the grand event.

Now, the soon-to-be-married couple is gearing up for another round of star-studded festivities, this time outside India and that too on a cruise. The itinerary has now been revealed which gives details about the theme and the events scheduled during the four-day affair.

Events planned during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s cruise pre-wedding

The next chapter of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding is set to unfold on a cruise around Italy and France from May 29 to June 1. The itinerary has surfaced on the internet which revealed the activities planned during this time period along with the dress codes for the guests.

The itinerary unveiled the theme, “Terra e mare” which means Land and sea. It also contained a small message with “Life is a journey” written in Italian. It stated, “These days when friends come together, will be the adventures of a lifetime. The itinerary further added that it will be a journey of discovery and exploration in Italy and France. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

On May 29, the first day, guests will get on board the cruise from Palermo. A Welcome Lunch has been scheduled from 12.00 pm to 4.00 pm with the dress code of classic cruise. From 6.30pm onwards begins the starry night where guests will be present in western formals.

Advertisement

On May 30, the guests will explore the city of Rome from 11.00 am to 7:00 pm. Called, ‘A Roman Holiday,’ guests will be in tourist chic attire. From 8.30 pm to 1.00 am, the guests will enjoy a relaxed time on the cruise as goes the Italian saying, “La dolce far niente.” This will be followed by the Toga Party, a Greco-Roman-themed costume party.

May 31 will begin with the celebration of Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani’s daughter Veda’s first birthday. From 10.00 am to 2.00 pm, guests will don playful attire as “V Turns One Under The Sun.”

The guests will disembark in Cannes the same day and enjoy a masquerade party in the picturesque city from 5.30 pm to 12.30 am. Guests will adhere to the dress code of Black Tie Masquerade for the event. The third day will end with an afterparty called Pardon My French on the cruise.

On the last day, June 1, guests can explore Portofino from 5.00 pm to 10.30 pm dressed in Italian Summer attire.

Celebrity guests at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s cruise pre-wedding

Apart from their friends and families, many celebrities from the industry will be in presence. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with their daughter Raha have already left for the trip. Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, cricketer MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni, director Ayan Mukerji, among others, have also departed for the celebration.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala was more than just glitz and glamor; here's why we think so