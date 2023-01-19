Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Engagement: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya, Sachin Tendulkar arrive at Antilia

Congratulations are in order as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are formally engaged! Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani ’s younger son Anant Ambani and his ladylove Radhika Merchant had their roka in December 2022, and pictures from their roka ceremony in the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara had gone viral. Just two days ago, pictures and videos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s mehendi ceremony surfaced on social media. Now, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are finally engaged, and the Ambanis have hosted a lavish celebration at their residence in Mumbai- Antilia! The engagement bash was a star-studded affair, and was attended by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , her daughter Aaradhya, Kiran Rao, Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali Tendulkar, Meezaan Jaaferi, Anil Ambani, Rajkumar Hirani and others.

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar were among the first celebs to arrive at the engagement bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Sachin Tendulkar looked dapper in an ivory and gold ethnic kurta pajama, his wife Anjali looked beautiful in a traditional blue saree. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opted for a green and gold ethnic suit, while her daughter Aaradhya was seen in a beige anarkali dress. Kiran Rao also arrived at the venue, and posed for the paparazzi. She dazzled in a metallic-hued saree, with a grey jacket worn over it. Mukesh Ambani’s brother Anil Ambani arrived with his wife Tina Ambani, and was seen in a pink ethnic kurta. We also spotted singer Shreya Ghoshal, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and others. Check out the pictures of celebrities at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement celebration below.

The Ambani family also posed for a few pictures. Radhika Merchant looked gorgeous in a golden lehenga, while Anant Ambani was seen in a blue kurta. Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal posed with Anant and Radhika for pictures together at Antilia. Take a look!

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged today in a ceremony at the Ambani residence, Antilia. As per a statement released by the family, the Ambanis, along with their close friends and family attended the engagement ceremony. It was a traditional ceremony with Gujarati Hindu rituals such as Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi.

According to the statement, Isha Ambani and other members of the Ambani family visited Radhika’s family home to formally invite them. The couple, along with their families, then headed to the temple to seek Lord Krishna’s blessings. The main ceremony began with Ganesh puja, and it was followed by Gol Dhana, and Chunari Vidhi.

Indian Express reported that the family members performed a surprise dance number, and it was led by Nita Ambani. Post the rituals, the couple exchanged rings.