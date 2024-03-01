Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: Isha Ambani stuns in floral gown, Mark Zuckerberg-Priscilla Chan, Genelia Deshmukh go glam

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala has become the talk of the town for obvious reasons. The celebrity couple has invited almost all of Bollywood, multiple international sensations, and celebrities to the soiree. According to reports, global musical sensation Rihanna will be performing for the thousands of guests that have arrived for the soiree. Hence, celebs have started sharing details of their outfits for the night. Read on!

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan twin in all-black outfits

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has also arrived with his wife Priscilla Chan to celebrate Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Ahead of the big musical night where Rihanna will be performing, the couple posted photos of their OOTN. The duo smiles for the camera as they pose in beautiful black outfits. While the man wore a dashing suit with butterflies embroidered on it, the wife looked gorgeous in a floor-length gown with flowers intricately sewn into it. Sharing the post, Mark expressed his excitement about attending an Indian wedding and penned, “Love an Indian wedding. Congrats to Anant and Radhika!”

Isha Ambani dazzles in a floral gown for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala

The sister of the groom, Isha Ambani is also ready to welcome the guests and have a blast at the party tonight. For the event, she decided to go for a beige gown that had enchanting peacock and cherry blossoms embroidery work by designer Sohee. Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania shared images of the pretty lady on her social media.

Genelia Deshmukh goes glam for the night

Bollywood actress Genelia Deshmukh has also joined the party with her husband Ritesh Deshmukh. Minutes ago, she gave a peek into her outfit which screams royalty. Genelia decided to go with a black gown by designer Maison Tai. She went with subtle makeup and tied her hair in a high sleek bun. Sharing the images, she penned, “Life is like a black and white photograph. There’s Black, there’s White and there’s a lot of shades in between…”

The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actress also dropped a glimpse of her husband, actor Riteish Deshmukh’s look. In the picture she shared on her Instagram stories, the actor can be seen in a white and black tuxedo. Sharing the beautiful image, she penned, “In a world of our own.”

Saina Nehwal looks ravishing in a red dress

Former world number 1 badminton player, Saina Nehwal has also joined the guests to celebrate the soon-to-be-married couple. She shared a photo of herself in a red glittery dress with dramatic sleeves. Keeping her makeup minimal, she wore huge statement earrings. Sharing the photos, she penned, “They say laughter is the best medicine, but have you tried a red dress?”

