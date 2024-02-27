Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding festivities: Grand event to have 2500 delicacies, chefs from Indore?

India's one of the top businessman, Mukesh Ambani, and Nita Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani is all set to get married to Radhika Merchant, the younger daughter of businessman Viren Merchant, and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant. The wedding celebration that is happening next month is expected to be one of the grandest ones. Earlier, it was learnt that the pre-wedding celebrations from March 1 - March 3 would be attended by the biggest Bollywood stars and now we hear something about the menu that one can only expect in Ambani weddings.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations to have 2500 dishes

The grand 3-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have been meticulously planned. According to ABP News report, a total of 2500 dishes will be served to the guests over a period of 3 days, and there will be no repetitions throughout the events. Reportedly, the breakfast will have more than 70 options, while lunch and dinner will give over 250 choices each to the guests. Interestingly, midnight snacks will also be served from 12 midnight to 4 AM. Special care will be taken for vegan guests as there will be vegan dishes as well.

The menu will have a huge variety of dishes like Indori, Parsi, Thai, Mexican, and Japanese, along with pan-Asian dishes. A specialized team of over 25 chefs is expected to fly from Indore to Jamnagar for the occasion, with a particular emphasis on Indori cuisine.

Memorable experience for guests

It is being made sure that the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant turn out to be a memorable experience for all guests. All guests will be brought to Jamnagar from Mumbai or Delhi on chartered between 8 AM and 1 PM on March 1. Furthermore, they will be given personalized services such as laundry, saree draping, and other custom assistance will be given to them. Along with a detailed dress code, the Ambani family has emphasized in the guidebook that guests should prioritize comfort, encouraging them to enjoy each moment to the fullest and make beautiful memories that last a lifetime.

Janhvi Kapoor arrives for the pre-wedding celebrations

Earlier in the day, Janhvi Kapoor arrived at Jamnagar airport to attend the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The actress was warmly received by the paps at the airport. As they greeted her with the traditional Gujarati phrase "Kem Cho?" (How are you?), the Bawaal actress also responded with a bright smile.

