Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Sangeet: Vicky Kaushal makes us go ‘Tauba Tauba’ as he arrives; reveals why Katrina Kaif gave it a miss

Vicky Kaushal has finally made a dashing entry at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony after promoting his upcoming movie Bad Newz in Pune. The paparazzi went ‘woah’ when the actor arrived in an all-black ensemble.

As he posed for the shutterbugs, he was asked about the whereabouts of his wife Katrina Kaif. Read on to learn how he responded to that.

Vicky Kaushal reveals why Katrina Kaif missed Anant and Radhika’s sangeet

Several B-town couples like Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor made an entry to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony on July 5. Hence, when Vicky Kaushal arrived with his wife Katrina Kaif, everyone was bumped.

As he posed for the shutterbugs, the paparazzi asked him in Hindi, “Bhai, where is bhabi?” To this, the Chhaava actor responded, “Out of Bombay.”

Celebs who arrived at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet

It’s a star-studded night at NMACC Mumbai as all the B-town celebs gave arrived to dance the night out at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet. Right from Salman Khan to Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Khushi Kapoor and others made stylish entries.

They were joined by B-town couples like Alia Bhatt to Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi, Vidya Balan and husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, among others.

