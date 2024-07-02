Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Adele, Drake, Lana Del Rey likely to perform at couple's big day

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are gearing up for their wedding in July. They recently had a cruise pre-wedding, which was graced by several Bollywood celebrities.

Ahead of their big day, a report mentioned that popular Hollywood singers Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey might arrive in India as they are likely to perform at the grand wedding.

After Rihanna’s exquisite performance at the grand pre-wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, a recent report suggests that singers Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey are in talks to perform at the couple's Mumbai wedding.

A source informed India Today that the singers might arrive in India to perform at the wedding celebrations that are set to take place between July 12-14. It also informed that discussions and negotiations are currently underway to secure the dates of these artists for the wedding ceremony.

Notably, at the cruise celebrations, international singers such as The Backstreet Boys, Pitbull, and Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli performed on the Italian island of Portofino.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Sangeet ceremony

According to India Today TV, Anant and Radhika's Sangeet ceremony will include dance performances by friends of the soon-to-be-married couple.

Sources also said that both parties will capture Anant and Radhika's love story, portraying how they met and planned to spend the rest of their lives with each other.

Speaking more about the ceremony, it will have songs that would be a mix of Western and Bollywood, comprising Radhika's favorites Katy Perry, Britney Spears, Rihanna, and more. The ceremony will also likely have performances from Bollywood stars invited to attend the pre-wedding festivity.

Anant Ambani visits temple with Shikhar Pahariya ahead of his big day

Ahead of the wedding, the groom-to-be visited the Kali temple to seek the blessings of the almighty. In the video, he can be seen arriving at the temple to perform the havan and puja and was joined by Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, and his actor brother Veer Pahariya.

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Mumbai wedding will take place on July 12. They will have a Shubh Aashirwad on Saturday, July 13. The final event, Mangal Utsav, or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

