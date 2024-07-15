Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Color-coded wristbands to multi-layered security setup, know what went behind planning extravagant affair

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani got their youngest son Anant Ambani married to Radhika Merchant. The high-profile event took place at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. It witnessed the gracious presence of several notable personalities from all walks of life all over the world. One can only imagine the high-end security protocols that were put in place to make the event a success.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding witnessed high-level management, with QR codes and color-coded wristbands being used to allow guests access to different zones inside the venue.

About security arrangements in Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s extravagant wedding

The wedding was solemnized on July 12 in the attendance of global celebrities, business tycoons, cricketers, film stars, and politicians. The celebrations continued with a blessing ceremony, Shubh Aashirwad on July 13, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi gracing the special occasion. A reception on July 14, Mangal Utsav, was held for a wider array of guests.

It has been revealed that the entry to the venue was managed through QR codes messaged to personal phones and color-coded wristbands, indicating access to different zones. In addition to this, a multi-layered security setup, detailed emergency plans, and medical response preparedness affiliated with heads of state were in place.

Furthermore, three types of invitations were distributed, with the most exclusive featuring intricate silver chests containing mini silver temples.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding invitation

The invitation revealed different cards for each wedding event, one of which was made of silver and resembled the main gate of an ancient temple. It contained several souvenirs like an embroidered cloth with the initials AR of Anant and Radhika, a blue shawl, and a silver box filled with other gifts.

The simplest invitation was in a laptop-sized box with silver figurines of three Gods and invitation cards. The guests were asked to confirm their presence through an email or Google Form.

Those confirming their presence received a message that read: "We have received your RSVP, and we look forward to welcoming you... the QR codes will be shared 6 hours prior to the event."

The QR codes sent to mobile phones and emailed were scanned for entry at the venue, and all guests had different colored paper wristbands that were tied to their wrists, allowing access to different zones depending on the color.

About stand-by medical teams at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Furthermore, detailed fire and other rescue plans were drawn up, with ready medical response preparedness suggestive of that prescribed for heads of state. The medical response preparedness included doctors and paramedical staff with all emergency equipment at the venue. Ambulances had demarcated routes to the nearest hospitals, which had been primed in advance for dealing with any sort of medical emergency.

According to a PTI report, the time between the QR code being sent, and the actual event was cut this time. This was done considering the fact that people had "sold" access to non-invited people in the previous Ambani wedding.

Notably, several film stars and cricketers as well as business tycoons sported a pink wristband on the wedding day and a red one on Saturday. Meanwhile, employees, security, and service staff wore different colored wristbands.

Ushers and a multi-layer security cover secured the extensive venue, two sources aware of the matter said.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

The wedding of Asia’s richest man’s son was attended by Bollywood A-listers, sports, and notable political figures. Additionally, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Mike Tyson, Rema, and many more were a part of the grand celebrations.

