Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Groom-to-be reaches Akshay Kumar’s house to extend invitation; thanks paps for wishes

The youngest son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani is all set to marry his childhood friend, Radhika Merchant on July 12. The preparations for the most-awaited wedding of the year have kick-started. On June 26, Nita Ambani went to Kashi Vishwanath Temple to offer the first invite to the Lord and seek His blessing.

The groom-to-be was also spotted exiting Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s Mumbai residence, Shivshakti after he gave them his beautiful wedding invitation. Now, Anant is headed to Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s home to invite the celebrity couple to be part of his wedding. Check it out!

Anant Ambani invites Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna to his wedding with Radhika Merchant

Yesterday, Anant Ambani went to invite the Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to their wedding. After visiting Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s Mumbai home earlier, he now arrived at Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s residence.

Anant was seen dressed in a purple bandgala with matching pants. He arrived at the celebs’ house in his swanky white Rolls-Royce car followed by an entourage of security personnel and bodyguards. In the clip, he can also be seen thanking the paparazzi as they congratulate him on his upcoming wedding.

Take a look:

Earlier this year, the Ambanis and Merchants hosted almost all of B-town and several other Indian and international dignitaries in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s first pre-wedding celebration.

Nearly a month ago, the billionaire family organized another pre-wedding function, this time on a luxury cruise headed to Rome from Italy. Upon their return, the first thing they did was to send out the wedding invites of the couple to their near and dear ones. The groom-to-be himself is personally delivering some of the invites to the important people in B-town.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding ceremony

According to the wedding invite of the couple that went viral online, Anant and Radhika will be having their ‘Shubh Vivah’ on July 12, 2024, as per traditions. The day marks the start of the three-day soiree which will be hosted at Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai’s BKC.

The next day, July 13 marks their 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony followed by ‘Mangal Utsav’ or wedding reception on July 14.

