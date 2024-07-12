Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: John Cena gets warm welcome from Mukesh Ambani and daughter Isha; 'Thank you so much for coming'

Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant today, July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre. The grand wedding will be graced by a sea of B-town and international celebrities.

Meanwhile, John Cena who was clicked arriving at the airport today, was seen receiving a warm welcome from Mukesh and Isha Ambani at the wedding venue.

John Cena handshakes with Mukesh Ambani as he attends Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

A video on Instagram shows John Cena arriving at the Jio World Convention Centre to attend the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

American actor, wrestler, and rapper donned a sky-blue traditional outfit and was seen handshaking with Mukesh Ambani while entering the venue. The groom-to-be's father was delighted to see Cena arriving at the wedding and the latter was also happy as seen in the video. On the other hand, Isha Ambani was also seen smiling while welcoming Cena.

In the video, we can also hear Mukesh saying "Thank you so much for coming" to John.

Have a look:

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian enjoy auto ride in Mumbai

Khloé Kardashian took to her Instagram stories and shared a video with her sister, Kim Kardashian. In the video, the sisters can be seen enjoying an auto rickshaw ride in Mumbai amidst rains.

While recording the memory in her camera, Khloe was heard saying, “Kim and I, in a rickshaw in India,” while Kim continued to pose for the camera. Khloe later realizes the congestion on the road as she remarks, “It’s a jam…traffic jam.”

For the ride, Khloe was seen in a beige body-con dress, while Kim stunned in a white body-con dress. Interestingly, Kim’s tika and Khloe’s bindi on their forehead steal the show.

Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebroties are expected to attend the grand wedding and the couple will have their wedding reception on July 14.

