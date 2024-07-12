Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Kim and Khloe Kardashian enjoy auto ride; don't miss the bindi and tika adding Indian touch to their look

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot today. As international celebrities continue to arrive in India, the internet is buzzing with excitement over the recent arrival of reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, who landed in Mumbai on July 11th.

Being in Mumbai, the Kardashian sisters are enjoying every bit of their travel experience. Now, a while back, Khloe dropped a video as they enjoyed an auto ride amidst Mumbai's Monsoon.

Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian enjoy auto ride in Mumbai amidst Anant and Radhika's wedding

Today, on July 12, a while back, Khloé Kardashian took to her Instagram stories and shared a video with her sister, Kim Kardashian. In the video, the two are seen enjoying an auto rickshaw ride in Mumbai amidst rains. The two seemed quite delighted with the experience.

While recording the memory in her camera, Khloe was heard saying, “Kim and I, in a rickshaw in India,” while Kim continued to pose for the camera. Khloe later realizes the congestion on the road as she remarks, “It’s a jam…traffic jam.”

For the ride, Khloe was seen in a beige body-con dress, while Kim stunned in a white body-con dress. Interestingly, Kim’s tika and Khloe’s bindi on their forehead steal the show.

Kim Kardashian offers a glimpse of her desi welcome in Mumbai

Notably, a few hours ago, Kim took to her Instagram stories to share videos and photos of her warm welcome at a Mumbai hotel. In the first glimpse, she posted a picture of her being welcomed at the hotel entrance, where the staff greeted her with a tika (sacred mark) on her forehead, a shawl around her neck, and a beautiful bouquet of flowers. Kim politely said “thank you” to them.

In addition to this, several stories gave an insight into the hotel, including pictures of a marble elephant adorned with a rose garland, a plate full of gajras (small flower garlands) and Indian spices like turmeric, and a floral design on a marble wall.

It goes without saying that the Kardashian sisters are already loving all things Indian and are excited about the big fat Indian wedding.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s big day will also see international stars like Rema, Mike Tyson, John Cena among others gracing the starry celebrations.

