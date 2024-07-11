Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Kim Kardashian, Khloe reached Mumbai on July 10, to wear Tarun Tahiliani lehenga on big day; REPORT

The industry is gearing up for the biggest wedding as Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani is set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant on July 12. The who's who of Bollywood will grace the wedding and apart from them, several international artists will also attend the big day.

A new report suggested that Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have reached Mumbai on July 10 for the wedding.

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

According to India Today, American media personalities and socialites Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian reached Mumbai on July 12 to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. They also mentioned that Kim is set to wear designer Tarun Tahiliani's lehenga for the big event.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reach Mumbai for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

A while back, Priyanka Chopra reached Mumbai with her husband Nick Jonas to attend the wedding. A video on Instagram shows the couple was seen exiting the airport. Before getting into the car, PeeCee took the glass of beverage from her husband’s hand to pose for the paps from afar.

They also greeted the paps with a sweet smile and waved at them. The couple was requested by the paps to come forward, but Priyanka politely told them, “Baad mein [later]” and moved inside the car.

On the other hand, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also was seen arriving at the airport as she geared up to attend the big wedding.

More about Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's 3-day wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is all set to take place on July 12, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex. Guests are requested to wear traditional Indian attire for the main wedding ceremony.

After the wedding, there will be a Shubh Aashirwad, or divine blessings ceremony on July 13 and the dress code is Indian formal.

Finally, on July 14, the couple will have the grand wedding reception or the Mangal Utsav and the dress code for the same is an Indian chic theme.

Guest list for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Shubh Aashirwad event

The same portal exclusively got access to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Aashirwad card. The event that will take place on July 13 will be graced by several Bollywood celebrities.

On the card, it can be seen the date of the event and it will start from 6 pm onwards at the Jio World Centre. Guests are requested to wear the Indian Formal for the ceremony.

In the card, it is also written, "We kindly request the attendance at the Shubh Aashirwad event be limited to guests aged 14 and above. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation."

Speaking about the guest list, the report mentioned that Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and others will be present. The list also features political leaders such as the Thackeray family, Eknath Shinde, and Devendra Fadnavis, among others.

Meanwhile, the soon-to-be couple's Sangeet ceremony was a star-studded affair. Salman, Ranbir, Alia, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi, Shikhar, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Orry, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and several others were present. The highlights of the event were Justin Bieber, Badshah, and Karan Aujla's performances.

