Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Majestic spaces to World's largest baraat elevator, step INSIDE venue where couple will seal the deal

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will get married on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The venue which is considered to be top-class for exhibitions, conventions, meetings, and social events will now be hosting the biggest wedding of the year. Several notable personalities are expected to attend the gala wedding, thus let’s take a sneak peek into the grand venue chosen for the big day.

Majestic Spaces

The Jio World Convention Centre primarily has three spaces, Pavilions that has three expensive halls with a capacity to host 16, 500 guests. Furthermore, there are two transformative and pillar less halls that can accommodate over 10, 000 guests known as Jasmine Halls.

Additionally, there is a Lotus Ballroom, a magnificent banquet hall with a capacity to host over 3000 guests.

Wedding concierge

An exclusive space that brings together a team of specialists to craft personalized experiences in terms of décor, bridal goods, food, beverages and much more. There is also a personal shopper service for the bride, groom and their families that provides an access to the most first-class Indian and international brands with a plethora of options for trousseaus, jewelry, lifestyle, fashion wear, footwear and accessories, and thoughtfully designed spaces to put together one’s desired look.

World’s Largest Baraat Elevator

The World Jio Convention Centre has splendid elevator spanning 280 sq. ft. that features gold and crystal interiors to host grand baraats [procession]. It is said to host 235 people while offering all round scenic view through its transparent glass walls.

Menus & Global Cuisines

An array of menu is curated by award winning team of chefs and Maharajs. The cuisines are separately prepared in veg, non-veg and Maharaj kitchens that offer Indian, Regional Indian and a wide range of global cuisines. Additionally, a team of experts is also dedicated to cater the needs of vegan and other dietary requirements of the guests.

Grand Theatre

The grand wedding venue also has an advanced performing arts theatre. It has the best-equipped spaces to host all kinds of performance requirements including Dolby Atmos Surround Sound System, telescopic seating, a tension wire grid, and movable stages accompanied by integrated recording and much more.

The Grand Theater at the Jio World Convention Centre is adorned with 8,400 Swarovski crystals and lotus-themed sound reflectors. These not only adapt and transform as per the requirement of the performance but also serve an aesthetic vision of a technical fixture.

Kamal Kunj

An excellent display of the finest art form, Kamal Kunj is part of an ongoing project by the Reliance Foundation to revive the 400-year-old art from Nathdwara, Rajasthan. It is an elaborated description of festivities, changing seasons and other important events.

Lotus-inspired Fountain of Joy

Another aspect of the venue is the lotus-inspired Fountain of Joy, which celebrates the vivacious essence of Mumbai. The jets of water soar 45 ft high as they pulsate to the rhythm of music, amidst the magic of light, color, and sound making it a must-watch.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

It is worth mentioning that there is no confirmation as of now as to where Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will seal the deal at their grand venue. However, one can ascertain the grandness that the venue beholds for its guests coming from all over the world.

It is important to mention that apart from Bollywood A-listers, cricketers and business tycoons, international celebrities including former legendary football David Beckham with his wife Victoria Beckham is expected to grace the special ceremony. Additionally, Drake, Adele, Lana Del Rey among others will be performing on the couple’s big day.

