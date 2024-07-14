Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding Reception: Couple’s grand venue decor has Ramcharitmanas connection; WATCH

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s reception aka Mangal Utsav is underway and Pinkvilla is keeping you updated with every feather flocking around the gala. The couple’s wedding on July 12 in Mumbai was followed by their reception happening today and what has caught the internet’s eye is the decor of the day which has a heartwarming Ramcharitmanas connection.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding reception pays homage to Ramcharitmanas chaupais

Tulsidas’ epic poem Ramcharitmanas has 27 verses, 4608 chaupai, 1074 couplets, 207 soratha and 86 verses. It draws its primary inspiration from Sage Valmiki’s Ramayana which narrates the life and adventures of Lord Rama. A few of the most famous chaupais of Ramcharitmanas were seen imprinted on a piece of a banner that looked like an ancient time letter. But what is the meaning of it? See this video and read on for its meaning.

Meaning of chaupais seen in the backdrop of Anant and Radhika’s reception.

One of them read, ‘Mangal Bhawan Amangal Haari, Dravahu Sudasrath Achar Bihari’ which means ‘O Prabhu Ram you are abode of everything good and auspicious for all causes and destroyer of all that is bad. Take compassion on me, O Dasharatha's beloved (Shri Ram) who plays in the courtyard (As a child in Dasharatha's courtyard)".

Advertisement

One of them read, ‘Hari anant hari katha ananta, kahahi sunahi bahubidhi sab santa.’ This chaupai means, “Shri Hari is infinite and so are his stories, infinite too. These stories are heard and told by various saints in various ways.” Another chaupai that we could spot there was ‘Hoihi Soi Jo Ram Rachi Rakha, Ko Kari Tark Badhavai Sakhā.’

This asserts that everything unfolds as per the divine plan of Lord Rama and questions the need for excessive argumentation or reasoning. It suggests that expanding the branches of unnecessary arguments is futile when one can embrace a more humble and accepting attitude toward the divine order.

Over the years, these chaupais of Ramcharitmanas have become principles of several lives and Ambanis being one of the vivid followers of Hinduism never fails to embrace and promote what is truly their roots. Not to forget mentioning the fleet of saints and babs arriving at Anant and Radhika’s wedding to bless them.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding Reception LIVE Updates: First visuals of newlyweds out; Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol and others arrive