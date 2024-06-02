Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s cruise pre-wedding: Adam Sandler joins the celebration; Andrea Bocelli, Pitbull swoon attendees with their tunes

Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s second pre-wedding celebrations concluded on Saturday in Italy. The videos and pictures from the gala affair have taken over the internet. It goes without saying that the celebrations reached new heights after international stars Adam Sandler, Andrea Bocelli, and rapper Pitbull marked their prestigious presence and serenaded guests with their distinctive musical style.

Adam Sandler enjoys the extravaganza celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

The extravaganza celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were a sight to behold after the long list of guests included the name of American actor and comedian, Adam Sandler enjoying the pre-wedding celebrations in Italy. The Happy Gilmore star was seen dancing and beaming bright smiles as he enjoyed the festivities.

Take a look:

Andrea Bocelli and Pitbull swoon over the attendees

In addition to this, international sensation, Andrea Bocelli was also seen mesmerizing the guests with his romantic tracks adding a perfect touch to the pre-wedding celebrations. Meanwhile, Pitbull who is known for his ever so energetic beats ignited the stage with his powerful performance and kept the party going late at night. The viral videos are enough to testify the enthusiasm that the rapper infused in the air, with everyone jumping and crooning his tunes. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Take a look:

Guru Randhawa posted a heart-warming glimpse with Pitbull

On the other hand, Punjabi sensation Guru Randhawa was also present at the special occasion to perform. The pre-wedding celebrations became all the more significant for him as he reunited with Pitbull. Taking to his Instagram handle, he also shared a photograph with him and expressed, “Me my sir @pitbull and shared stage with him. Always pleasure meeting you sir,” followed by two fire emojis in the caption.

He also added Slowly Slowly song in the background, for which the two have also collaborated in the past. While Guru looked handsome in an all-white outfit, Pitbull rocked his monochromatic look.

Take a look:

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding celebrations

The event started on May 29 with nearly 800 guests onboarding the luxurious cruise from Italy and enjoying a welcome lunch, soon after. It was followed by a ‘Starry Night’ party and ‘A Roman Holiday’ the next day. The guests took a stroll in Rome, followed by the Toga Party at night.

On the concluding day, June 1, they enjoyed a masquerade party at Cannes followed by an after-party called Pardon My French on the cruise.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s cruise pre-wedding: Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday take over Portofino streets in style; PICS