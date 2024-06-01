Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Cruise Pre-Wedding Event: Bangalore’s iconic cafe serves south Indian food for guests on board; PICS

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to exchange vows on July 12, 2024. The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, the son of Mukesh Ambani, and his soon-to-be spouse, Radhika Merchant, were lavish events held in Jamnagar, Gujarat, in March 2024. The couple's second pre-wedding cruise event is currently taking place in Europe.

Now, some pictures from the cruise are circulating on social media, and reportedly, The Rameshwaram cafe in Bangalore is serving delicious South Indian delicacies for guests on board.

The Rameshwaram Cafe serves south Indian food on board Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's cruise pre-wedding

On Instagram, The Rameshwaram Cafe shared some pictures from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding cruise. The caption read, "Yet another Milestone Yet another feather to the Cap, We are Happy to be a part of worlds the best pre wedding celebrations which is happening at @celebritycruises at Spain. @therameshwaramcafe is the only restaurant from south serving the best of the best South Indian food #catering #spain #bigfatindianwedding #prewedding #therameshwaramcafe."

Check out the pictures here:

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's cruise pre-wedding event

According to Navbharat Times, there's anticipation that global pop sensation Shakira will set the stage ablaze with her performance this time. With an immense fan base worldwide, Shakira is celebrated for her chart-topping hits such as Waka Waka and Hips Don't Lie.

Additionally, singer and rapper Guru Randhwa reportedly performed at the event. Ranveer Singh also joined him on stage for a dance, with several pictures and videos going viral on social media. Furthermore, on the first day of the celebrations, the band Backstreet Boys rocked stage with their nostalgic songs and performances.

The cruise pre-wedding celebration is being attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan along with his children Suhana and Aryan, as well as other celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor , Alia Bhatt , Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday , and Veer Pahariya, among others.

